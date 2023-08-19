Advertise With Us
Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in Pascagoula

Pascagoula Police announced a 16-year-old was shot Friday night near Pascagoula High School.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police announced a 16-year-old was shot Friday night near Pascagoula High School.

According to the Pascagoula Police Department, officers responded to the roundabout near the high school located on Tucker Avenue in reference to a 911 call of a shooting. This was around 9:19 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Singing River Hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the victim is from Ocean Springs, and at this time it’s believed the suspect is also from Ocean Springs.

We’re working to learn more about the incident.

The case is being investigated by Pascagoula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police department at 228-762-2211 or message their Facebook page.

