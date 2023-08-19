Advertise With Us
Hire One

Spring Hill College celebrates move-in day

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New Spring Hill College students were celebrated by faculty, staff, and fellow students Friday as part of move-in day, which also included the tradition of hands-on help with bags, boxes, and suitcases as they moved into their new home on the hill.

“We are welcoming—our freshmen, our transfer students. And they come through, they check in, get their room keys and make sure everything is taken care of,” Spring Hill College President Mary Van Brunt said.

“And then we have all our student athlete helping to actually move the into the dorms. So, we were over there earlier-- and they bring a lot of stuff—so, trying to get them all settled,” she said.

Students began moving in at 9 a.m. Friday and it lasted until noon.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Mobile County native Carole Hartley reportedly dies in Maui wildfire
Grand Bay woman reportedly dies in Maui wildfire; sister speaks out

Latest News

Spring Hill College celebrates move-in day
Spring Hill College celebrates move-in day
New turf installed at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
New turf installed at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Two Moss Point churches unite amidst EF-2 tornado destruction
Two Moss Point churches unite amidst EF-2 tornado destruction
Ocean harvester's vessel to blame for dead fish on Biloxi shore
Ocean harvester's vessel to blame for dead fish on Biloxi shore