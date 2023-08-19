Spring Hill College celebrates move-in day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New Spring Hill College students were celebrated by faculty, staff, and fellow students Friday as part of move-in day, which also included the tradition of hands-on help with bags, boxes, and suitcases as they moved into their new home on the hill.

“We are welcoming—our freshmen, our transfer students. And they come through, they check in, get their room keys and make sure everything is taken care of,” Spring Hill College President Mary Van Brunt said.

“And then we have all our student athlete helping to actually move the into the dorms. So, we were over there earlier-- and they bring a lot of stuff—so, trying to get them all settled,” she said.

Students began moving in at 9 a.m. Friday and it lasted until noon.

