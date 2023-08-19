Advertise With Us
Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Six has formed in the Atlantic marking the first storm since Hurricane Don...
Tropical Depression Six has formed in the Atlantic marking the first storm since Hurricane Don formed earlier this Summer.
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Six has formed in the Atlantic marking the first storm since Hurricane Don formed earlier this Summer.

Currently, this has a pressure of 1006 MB and sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving WNW at 16 mph. This storm is expected to be short-lived as it will become post-tropical by Monday. Tropical Depression Six Looks to move to the west before it weakens and reaches the Lesser Antalies by the middle of next week.

Currently, the reason that this storm will be short-lived is because its in a level of deep shear, and conditions are not favorable for it to grow so it will continue to weaken over the next 48 hours.

Make sure you check back in as we will continue monitoring the Tropics.

