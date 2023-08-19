Two Moss Point churches unite amidst EF-2 tornado destruction

MOSS POINT, Ala. (WALA) - Disaster Recovery Centers across Mississippi Set up Friday to help victims hit by a string of tornadoes in June.

Originally, doors were expected to open Friday in Moss Point, but it was delayed. Now, they are expected to open Saturday at 9.a.m at the Riverfront Community Center.

First Missionary Baptist Church in Moss Point was one of the hardest hit locations.

In an incredible story of unity, another church family offered a helping hand.

“Just complete annihilation and destruction like I’ve never seen before,” said Kevin Henry, pastor at First Missionary Baptist.

The church and its steeple stood strong off main street for 70 years. Now it’s ruined.

Henry said he rushed to town after receiving frantic phone calls of mass devastation at the church.

Thankfully, no one was inside.

Sunlight beamed through the roof and onto pews draped in remnants of drywall. The windows looked like they were bashed in with a baseball bat, and big objects were thrown across the room like toys.

Though there was a glimmer of hope 24 hours after the twister.

A special call came from First Baptist Moss Point, less than 1000 feet down the road.

“The pastor actually reached out to me after the storm and said God has led me to reach out to you and offer our building for your use in the event you need a place to worship,” said Henry. “I called him back and said sure, that’s awesome. Let’s come together and do it, thought I wasn’t sure how we were going to do it.”

Both pastors said the accommodation was seamless.

“They are a lot larger congregation than ours, but we have a huge facility, so it makes sense to utilize that and help them,” said Derrick Tapper, pastor at First Baptist Moss Point. “As long as it takes, we are committed to making sure they have a place and a home.”

In the meantime, there’s a long road ahead for First Missionary Baptist.

Certain light fixtures with gold crosses still hung from the ceiling.

When the storm blew through, Henry said amidst all the ruin, somehow, a clock kept ticking.

His message is to keep pressing on.

“Time is going to continue, and we have to go on as well,” said Henry. “The best is yet to come. Even though the storm took some things. It didn’t take our resilience, and it didn’t take our hope away.”

