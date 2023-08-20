Annual fishing tournament held to raise awareness to prevent child drowning

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Arena was filled with families of young fishermen looking to win big in a tournament.

Lacy Scarborough is president of the Sawyer Brooks Foundation and put this tournament on to give kids an opportunity they never had.

“Our goal of the foundation is to give back to the kids in our communities that don’t get to experience the outdoors like our kids in the foundation do,” said Scarborough. “You don’t realize how many children have never held a fishing pole or even caught a fish.”

The tournament also serves a second purpose, to bring awareness to drowning.

“Most people realize that you can drown anywhere,” said Scarborough.

Lacy lost her two-year-old son, who drowned in a pond last year, and shortly after lost her husband in a helicopter accident. However, through the foundation, she was able to receive the help she needed.

“They came together and created these booths to be able to give back and serve the purpose of our foundation,” said Scarborough.

Marvin Vining is a board member of the Children’s Water Safety Awareness Program. The five-year program was started after Marvin’s brother lost his grandson to drowning.

Vining says when they heard Lacy’s story, they quickly jumped on the opportunity to help spread awareness.

“It’s something unbelievable,” said Vining. “It’s something you can’t even imagine what she’s going through and what people like her are going through.”

Lacy says without the support of the community, she wouldn’t have the opportunity to turn her grief into something positive that can bring families together. “Because of all these people, I get to honor my child and husband,” said Vining. “It brings joy to my heart to know all these kids get to do something they might not have done on a regular basis.”

Lacy says she is already in talks with other areas, like Alabama, to make next year’s tournament bigger and better.

