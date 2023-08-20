District 1 School Supply Giveaway held Saturday in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - They soldiered through the extreme heat in Prichard on Saturday to help children get what they need for school.

The District 1 School Supply Giveaway had the city of Prichard teaming up with many community volunteers to make it happen.

Children received bookbags filled with supplies and free haircuts were also available. Food trucks also rolled up and the always popular inflatables were on hand

Prichard District 1 City Councilwoman Annie Williams said it feels good to give back.

“It’s just beautiful to give back to the community and I enjoy this and it looks like it’s getting bigger and bigger each year,” she said. “And we are just blessed to have these people coming into the community -- giving help where help is needed.”

The Prichard Fire Department was also there teaching fire safety.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.