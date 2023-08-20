Advertise With Us
Hire One

District 1 School Supply Giveaway held Saturday in Prichard

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - They soldiered through the extreme heat in Prichard on Saturday to help children get what they need for school.

The District 1 School Supply Giveaway had the city of Prichard teaming up with many community volunteers to make it happen.

Children received bookbags filled with supplies and free haircuts were also available. Food trucks also rolled up and the always popular inflatables were on hand

Prichard District 1 City Councilwoman Annie Williams said it feels good to give back.

“It’s just beautiful to give back to the community and I enjoy this and it looks like it’s getting bigger and bigger each year,” she said. “And we are just blessed to have these people coming into the community -- giving help where help is needed.”

The Prichard Fire Department was also there teaching fire safety.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Mobile County native Carole Hartley reportedly dies in Maui wildfire
Grand Bay woman reportedly dies in Maui wildfire; sister speaks out

Latest News

City of Prichard renames North Williams Street in honor of 103-year-old Lillie Mae Elliott.
Prichard renames street after 103-year-old resident
Young athletes test skills at 10th annual Mayor's Cup in Mobile
Young athletes test skills at 10th annual Mayor's Cup in Mobile
K9 Korner dog park opens in Semmes
K9 Korner dog park opens in Semmes
District 1 School Supply Drive held Saturday in Prichard
District 1 School Supply Giveaway held Saturday in Prichard