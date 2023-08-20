Advertise With Us
Early morning homicide on Dunbar Street, Mobile police investigating

MPD seal
MPD seal(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened on Dunbar Street early Sunday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 4:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to Dunbar Street concerning a male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds.  Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been driven to Infirmary Health in a personal vehicle.

The 30-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.  The deceased’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation, and, to ensure the investigation’s integrity, no additional details will be released.

If anyone has information concerning this case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.  Also, anonymous tips can be submitted by text message to 844-251-0644 or through the online portal available at //mobilepd.org/crimetip. "

