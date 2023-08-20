Advertise With Us
EEE reported in Spanish Fort

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A warning from the Eastern Shore: Officials with the city of Spanish Fort say they’ve been made aware of a case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) within the city and another case in the surrounding area.

City officials say they spray for mosquitoes weekly along each roadway and street in the city.

They’re working in conjunction with the Baldwin County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health to set mosquito traps in various areas of the city for testing purposes.

Anyone who sees a mosquito trap is advised to leave the trap in place, and it will be collected by city or health department personnel at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, residents are advised to be cautious and take steps to protect themselves and their pets from mosquitoes.

Some tips include:

  • Maintain fly screens on windows, doors, vents and chimneys.
  • Use insect surface sprays both inside and outside the house to kill mosquitoes.
  • Use an effective mosquito repellent, containing DEET on all exposed skin.
  • Remove stagnant water so mosquitoes cannot breed.
  • And change the water in pet drinking bowls, bird baths and vases at least once a week.

