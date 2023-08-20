Advertise With Us
Huntsville native Nick Dunlap earns spot in U.S. Amateur Championship

Nick Dunlap
Nick Dunlap(University of Alabama Athletics)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another golfer from the Tennessee Valley is preparing for a big win on the green.

Alabama men’s golfer and Huntsville native Nick Dunlap will be heading to the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship after capturing a 3&2 victory over Florida’s Parker Bell in the tournament’s semifinals to reach the esteemed match.

Dunlap will be the third UA golfer to reach the championship match, he will join former Tide golfers Michael Thomson (2007 runner-up) and Jerry Pate (1974 champion).

His match play wins from the U.S. Amateur tournament include: World No.1-ranked Gordon Sargent (2&1) in the round of 64, Connor Jones (4&2) in the round of 32, Bowen Mauss (5&4) in the round of 16, Jackson Koivun (19 holes) in the quarterfinals and Bell in the semis.

Dunlap’s other accomplishments prior to the tournament include: being ranked No.9 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Second Team PING All-American and All-Region First Team, Named a First Team All-SEC performer, as well as, an all-freshman team honoree, 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion and Led Alabama in average strokes per round at 70.35, which ranks as the second lowest per-round single-season average in program history.

The championship match will consist of 36 holes, as Dunlap takes on Ohio State’s Neal Shipley.

Live coverage of the championship matchup will air Sunday starting at 3 p.m. on WAFF 48.

