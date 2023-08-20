JPD: Three suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the capital city.

According to JPD, the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of West Northside Drive on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, Christopher Paul Phillips was found unresponsive near his vehicle. He later succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Video footage obtained by JPD showed three men that were involved in the incident in a white vehicle.

The car was recovered at 3540 Sunset Drive, but the alleged suspects are still on the run.

Investigators say that the cause of the shooting was a result of a verbal altercation.

If you know these individuals contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.

