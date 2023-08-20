K-9 Korner dog park opens in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Semmes showed its love for dogs by adding a dog park.

FOX10 News was there Saturday for the grand opening of K-9 Korner, the city’s first dog park. It’s not only a well-shaded area to gather, but there are plenty of fun things for the dogs to get into.

City leaders said it was something they saw a need for and are glad it’s finally a reality.

“A lot of people, the biggest part of their family -- or a lot of part of their family is their dogs. So, we wanted to make sure are doing what the community needs and we needed a dog park,” said Liz Lovelady with Semmes Community Outreach.

“We’re excited. We’re excited it’s finally open and the community is really excited to be out here,” she said.

Dog owners were also thrilled to have the new park.

“It’s going to stop people from wasting gas and having to drive all the way out of the community -- all the way going all the way out to Cottage Hill,” said Semmes resident Sean Rupert. “So right around here is perfect. Like I said, for me being a disabled veteran, I won’t have to drive that far. I’m two minutes around the corner. For me and my daughter, we are going to be here probably every weekend.”

The location will also be the future home of the Semmes Welcome Center.

