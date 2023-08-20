Never too early for the Boom Boom: local revelers celebrate ‘Halfway to Joe Cain Day’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras may seem far away, but for some, the countdown has already begun.

On Saturday, many revelers found a reason to celebrate ‘Halfway to Joe Cain Day’, exactly six months from now.

Folks filtered in for the bash at Callaghan’s on Charleston Street. Many of them were decked out in the familiar purple and gold, a sure sign of Mobile’s favorite holiday.

Each year, Joe Cain Day honors the man who revived Mobile Mardi Gras in 1866. The elaborate costumes in the Joe Cain Parade are like no other, and they’re always a crowd favorite.

The Joe Cain Marching Society raises money for the parade through a raffle. This guarantees anyone who wants to participate in the parade can do it for free.

FOX10 News spoke to someone with the Mystic Society. She says while Mardi Gras season peaks in January and February, it’s actually a year-round preparation.

“The Mardi Gras groups make it look easy, and so it really isn’t and it really happens because of a lot of planning, and a lot of fundraising, and a lot of people willing to be here,” she said.

“Mardi Gras never dies in Mobile and so here we are, having a really good time tonight raising money so that the Marching Society on Joe Cain Day can do what has been done since the 60s,” she added.

If you’re one to look ahead, go ahead and mark your calendar. Joe Cain Day is set for February 11, 2024.

