Prichard renames street after 103-year-old resident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The heat wasn’t holding them back Saturday afternoon -- friends and family of Lillie Mae Elliott all showing up on Prichard’s North Williams Street.

At 103-years-old -- she’s Prichard’s oldest resident. For more than 70 years -- Miss Lillie Mae has lived at the end of North Williams. A familiar face to the community -- she’s raised her family there and now has her name on the street sign.

The Prichard City Council unanimously voting to change the name. Mayor Jimmie Gardner there for the dedication and unveiling.

As the sign was unveiled friends and family cheered -- as Miss Lillie Mae smiled and clapped.

“I do appreciate you all -- every one of you all -- for thinking about this old, old, old lady -- (laughs). I appreciate it,” said Lillie Mae.

“My momma was a good mother and when she would be down on the end of the street... She would say -- God bless you,” said Catherine Love, Lillie Mae’s oldest daughter.

Love thanked the City of Prichard for supporting the street renaming.

“We feel good -- it’s an honor. And we were really, really surprised that the mayor and the council voted for that. And we thank them,” said Love.

While there can sometimes be a lot of red tape in the process -- Mayor Gardner says it was important to recognize Miss Lillie Mae surrounded by her family and community -- who loves her so much!

“Often times you hear people say -- let’s be able to smell your roses while you’re alive. So she’s had this opportunity. And it was special for her -- it was special for her legacy -- that’s her family, and the community and friends. So we are just so honored we had the opportunity to do this while she is here and still alive,” said Mayor Gardner.

Miss Lillie Mae Elliott has 11 children -- including one set of twins, 31 grandchildren, and 20 great grand children.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.