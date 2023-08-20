Record heat possible

(WALA) - Prepare for possible record heat throughout the extended outlook. Mobile hit 100 degrees once again on Saturday, and more of the same is expected in the coming days. The oppressive ridge of high pressure sitting over the central United States is causing extreme heat, and multiple heat warnings have been issued across the country. In our local area, a heat advisory has been issued for coastal areas on Sunday. Heat index values could reach 108 degrees in some areas. In the coming days, temperatures will rise as the heat ridge strengthens, and a tropical wave brings a small chance of rain on Monday as it passes to our south.

SUNDAY:

High temperatures are expected to be near 99 degrees on Sunday. A heat advisory has been issued for some areas along the coast due to the potential for heat indices around 108 degrees. Conditions will remain dry and partly sunny on Sunday, with a low risk of rip currents increasing to moderate later in the day.

GULF TROPICAL WAVE:

A tropical wave is getting ready to enter the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and has the potential to develop into a named system in the coming days. This wave will be rotating around the large ridge of high pressure that is controlling the heat in our area. This ridge is helping to prevent the system from moving near the FOX10 viewing area and pushing the wave west in the Gulf. Any development with this system is anticipated to occur as it approaches the Texas and Mexico border on Tuesday. This should bring some beneficial rain to that region.

Local impacts will be minimal. We may see a few coastal showers late Sunday and Monday, along with increased wave action at our beaches. There is a high risk for rip currents at our Gulf Coast beaches on Monday and Tuesday.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS:

The Atlantic hurricane season is heating up as we approach late August. Tropical Depression Say formed late Saturday in the middle of the Atlantic and is expected to be a very short-lived system as it moves into a hostile environment.

There are a few other areas we are tracking, including two areas that have a high chance for development in the next few days. One of these areas is approaching the Caribbean Sea and will likely bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands. At this time, this system is not expected to have impacts on the U.S. mainland.

INTENSE HEAT NEXT WEEK:

Tuesday through the end of the week looks absurdly hot, with some forecast models predicting temperatures well above 100 degrees. Prepare for near-record heat and steamy conditions. Outdoor plans may need to be altered to account for the heat, and outdoor sporting events and practices will definitely feel the impact of the heat. It is important to do what you can to stay safe. Looking long-term, the heat is expected to stick around for the next 10 days.

