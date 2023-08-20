Advertise With Us
Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Six
Tropical Depression Six(WALA)
By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season has become active with the formation of Tropical Depression Six in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression Six projected path
Tropical Depression Six projected path(WALA)

According to the 5 p.m. AST advisory, Tropical Depression Six has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a central pressure of 1006 MB. This weak depression is moving west-northwest at 16 mph, into a hostile environment. Wind shear and dry air are expected to prevent this storm from strengthening, and the depression is expected to dissipate by Monday.

Tropical Depression Six is one of several tropical features currently being monitored in the Atlantic. As we enter the peak weeks of hurricane season, stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest information on the tropics.

