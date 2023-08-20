Tropical Storm Franklin Forms in the Eastern Caribbean Sea

(WALA) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, which is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Hurricane hunter aircraft investigating the storm found a closed low-level circulation and tropical storm force winds around the center on Sunday afternoon, leading to the commencement of advisories on the storm.

As of the 5 p.m. AST advisory, this storm has winds of 45 mph and a central pressure of 1002 mb. Franklin is presently moving west-northwest at 14 mph, and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Dominican Republic and Haiti later this week. Interests in the Caribbean islands will need to closely monitor the progress of this system. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the southern coast of Hispaniola.

The path of Franklin takes it north, out of the Caribbean and into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. The storm will be feeling the northward pull of a trough and is likely to exit out to sea late next week. Tropical Storm Franklin is not expected to impact the U.S. mainland.

Franklin is now the second storm to form on Sunday, following the formation of Tropical Storm Emily that morning in the Atlantic. We are now entering the peak weeks of hurricane season, and the FOX10 STORMtracker team is dedicated to keeping you informed. Make sure to download the FOX10 weather app for the latest updates and follow our team of meteorologists on social media.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.