Young athletes test skills at 10th annual Mayor’s Cup in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Young athletes tested their skills Saturday at the 10th annual Mayor’s Cup at Herndon-Sage Park in Mobile.

The event, put on by the city of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department, is an opportunity to not only showcase what parks and rec has to offer, but also to challenge the children to step out of their comfort zone and try something new.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shadrach Collins said, “My favorite part is to see the kids come out and test the sport they possibly might have done in the past and try to find that they like it. So that is the main goal is to get the kids to try some of the alternative sports that they might not normally do on a normal basis. And a lot of times you see their faces light up when that light bulb goes off and they actually enjoy it.”

Parks and Recreation Senior Director Kim Carmody said, “It includes kickball, baseball, soccer, we have an obstacle course. But I will tell you my favorite is the water fight. We have water squirters that will compete with each other and get wet by the end of the day.

“So, it is fun, it’s enjoyable, it’s fitness, but it’s family-oriented. We love it,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.