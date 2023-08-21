Advertise With Us
12-year-olds accused of trying to steal 4-wheelers

(Source: Gray News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two 12-year-old boys were taken to Strickland Youth Center Sunday after allegedly trying to steal four-wheelers from an area business, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD said officers were dispatched to Halls Motorsports Mobile, 1520 W. Interstate 65 Service Rd., just before 11 a.m. Sunday regarding a theft complaint.

Upon arrival, officers found that the two boys had tried to steal four-wheelers from the premises by entering through a rear fence, according to authorities.

Officers arrested the pair on charges of attempted theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

