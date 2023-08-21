Advertise With Us
5 injured in boating accident in Orange Beach

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Five people were injured Sunday in a boating accident near a boat launch in the Intracoastal Waterway.

FOX10 News was told two people are in critical condition after the boat they were in struck a parked barge around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the two critically-injured passengers were airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola while three other passengers were taken by ambulance to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Authorities continue investigating the cause of the accident.

FOX10 News is looking to get more information on this accident and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

