Advertise With Us
Hire One

Driver dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt veers off road, overturns, officials say

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The driver of an 18-wheeler tanker died after his rig overturned on a roadway in Mississippi, according to officials.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened shortly after 5 a.m. Monday on Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road in Jones County.

According to the department, the 18-wheeler had left the roadway and rolled onto the median. The driver, 32-year-old Reginald Evans, became trapped inside of the truck’s cab.

First responders worked to free Evans with the help of rotator wrecker, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on the scene.

Some of Evans’ family members arrived at the location and were notified of his death.

The tanker was carrying hot liquid asphalt, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality sent a response apparatus to offload the asphalt product and remediate the scene.

The roadway has been reopened to traffic, but officials said motorists should expect lane closures as the cleanup continues into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: MCSO says suspect who fled deputies now in custody
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

A toppled tree from the tropical storm covers a car in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023....
Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it’s threatening Oregon and Idaho
Semmes man arrested for making terrorist threats
Semmes man arrested for making terrorist threats
Mobile Police arrested 19- year-old Zaire Hughes last Wednesday in connection with the...
Mobile Police announce two more arrests in shooting of innocent 6-year-old.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
LIVE: Biden visits Maui to meet wildfire survivors, survey damage
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over $15M in penalty