Endless Summer Fun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time to start thinking about the end of summer and all that comes with it. Even though back-to-school is here, there is still plenty of time to soak up the fun this summer and get the most out of it.

Whether it’s making sure you stay hydrated (more important than ever given the current heat wave across the nation), protecting yourself from bugs, treating yourself to something delicious, or finding ways to maximize our time, there are plenty ways to prolong the summer fun this year. Christine Bibbo Herr joined Chelsey on Studio10 with more.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.