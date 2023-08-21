Heat wave continues, tropics on overdrive

(WALA) - The heat wave not only continues, but this it is likely to be hotter than ever.

In fact, the forecast is for 100°+ from Tuesday through Sunday. Record-breaking highs will be possible each day the rest of the week. There’s even an outside chance the all time record high of 105° is in play this week.

If there’s any saving grace, it’s that it won’t be horribly humid, so the heat index values top out around 110° instead of 115°+. Yeah, it’s not much, but it’s something.

Tropics: Things are exploding in the tropics! We’re tracking five systems. There’s Emily and Gert in the Atlantic, but those two are already falling apart. There’s Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean headed for the Dominican Republic. There’s a wave off Africa that will likely develop in the coming days. Lastly, there’s Tropical Depression Nine in the Gulf that will likely become Tropical Storm Harold right before making landfall tomorrow morning in south Texas. So, none of this activity impacts our area.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.