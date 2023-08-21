‘Housing, not handcuffs’: local homeless advocate pushes back on new panhandling and loitering law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A state law banning panhandling and loitering on state roads has now been in effect for nearly 3 weeks,

People who violate the new law can be found guilty of a Class C misdemeanor.

Some homeless advocates, like Elizabeth Chiepalich, are pushing back against the legislation.

“I say- ‘housing before handcuffs.’ This is going to be counterproductive,” said Chiepalich. “You know, if you really want to better society, if you want to better your community, you make wise choices in housing and access to housing for the poor and the homeless is the answer.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Reed Ingram, says law enforcement has the option of issuing a warning or transporting the individual to a shelter where they can get help.

However, Chiepalich argues there aren’t enough sanctuaries in the area.

“There are very few shelter beds in Mobile. There is a huge crisis for families with children whether it be single families or a couple with children. There is only one women’s shelter for all of Mobile County...Mckemie Place, and it’s often packed,” she stated.

Rep. Ingram (R-Alabama) says the bill was designed with safety in mind.

“It’s not anything, but about saving lives,” he stated. “It’s about saving the people that are on the side of the road and saving people from having to go to prison if they hit one.”

Still, Chiepalich says the bill is a setback.

“It’s another example of ignorance in our legislature and our governing bodies,” she stated. “It’s not the solution. Our jails are packed, here in Mobile- Metro Jail is packed to the limit.”

Chiepalich has spent a majority of her life helping the homeless and the vulnerable in the Mobile area, creating a Facebook page with thousands of members. The page connects individuals to the resources they need.

“Homelessness is the most misunderstood phenomena that I’ve ever encountered, especially in Alabama,” said Chiepalich. “There’s this stigma that they’re all drug addicts, that they’re lazy, that they don’t want to work. I’ve spent time with these people, and I’ve found that the base of their problems is poverty and trauma.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development administers an annual count of the homeless population nationwide. In Mobile, it’s done by volunteers.

“Last year, that count was around 700,” explained Chiepalich. “You have to understand this is a nonprofessional count. In my opinion, there are at least 6-7 thousand homeless in Mobile.”

Chiepalich says the state doesn’t provide sufficient resources for the homeless and impoverished.

“It’s sad that we live in a state that has chosen not to fund adequately the mental health system,” she said,

Chiepalich has some questions for state leaders

“What experts did you talk to when making this decision? What people who work one-on-one with the homeless did they talk to before passing this legislation? Did they talk to the County Jail Wardens about their overcrowding? Did they talk to the mental health corporations that handle the mental illness with the homeless and impoverished? And I’m pretty sure the answer would be ‘no’.”

