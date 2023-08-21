Hot and muggy day on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very hot and muggy week ahead of us. In fact, this will actually be the coolest day of the entire week, and we’re still expected to reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with a “feel like” temperature of 105.

The tropical disturbance in the Gulf is headed West towards southern Texas so very little rain will hit our area. Rain coverage will only be in the 10-20% range from the outer bands, but rip current risks will remain high today. Temps crank up to the low 100s later this week and heat indexes could hit over 115 degrees. Extreme caution will be needed during any outdoor activities that aren’t early in the morning or at night.

The entire tropics are active but no threats lurk for our area for now. No signs of relief from the heat till after August.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.