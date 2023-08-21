Judge orders Mobile tow truck owner to pay nearly $4,500 in restitution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge has ordered a tow truck owner to pay almost $4,500 in restitution stemming from allegations that he overcharged insurance companies.

Prosecutors had charged SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr. with insurance fraud related to allegations that he overcharged insurance companies. He vociferously denied any wrongdoing and rejected numerous plea bargain offers. In February, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office agreed to abandon prosecution but vowed to press for restitution.

On Friday, almost five months after a hearing on the matter, Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom ordered Smith to pay five insurance companies varying amounts totaling $4,473.

Smith blasted the ruling in a Facebook post.

“We would like to express our strong disagreement with the recent judicial order issued by Judge Windom in the case against SOS Towing,” he wrote. “We believe that his decision is biased, irresponsible, and that he failed to adequately consider crucial evidence presented to him.”

