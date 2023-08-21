Advertise With Us
Hire One

Judge orders Mobile tow truck owner to pay nearly $4,500 in restitution

City of Mobile impound yard.
City of Mobile impound yard.(FOX10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge has ordered a tow truck owner to pay almost $4,500 in restitution stemming from allegations that he overcharged insurance companies.

Prosecutors had charged SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr. with insurance fraud related to allegations that he overcharged insurance companies. He vociferously denied any wrongdoing and rejected numerous plea bargain offers. In February, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office agreed to abandon prosecution but vowed to press for restitution.

On Friday, almost five months after a hearing on the matter, Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom ordered Smith to pay five insurance companies varying amounts totaling $4,473.

Smith blasted the ruling in a Facebook post.

“We would like to express our strong disagreement with the recent judicial order issued by Judge Windom in the case against SOS Towing,” he wrote. “We believe that his decision is biased, irresponsible, and that he failed to adequately consider crucial evidence presented to him.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: MCSO says suspect who fled deputies now in custody
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

Semmes man arrested for making terrorist threats
Semmes man arrested for making terrorist threats
Mobile Police arrested 19- year-old Zaire Hughes last Wednesday in connection with the...
Mobile Police announce two more arrests in shooting of innocent 6-year-old.
FILE - A three-judge panel lifted the ruling that had temporarily blocked the state from...
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says
MPD makes 2 more arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
MPD makes 2 more arrests in shooting of 6-year-old