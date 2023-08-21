Advertise With Us
Hire One

Locals & visitors weigh in on the excessive heat

By Lee Peck
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trying to escape the heat -- Richard Brewer can’t recall a hotter summer on Dauphin Island

“It’s absolutely brutal. This year has been awful. If there have been worst years since I’ve lived here, in 21 years, I don’t remember it,” said Brewer.

This summer’s excessive heat continues to set records not just here along the Gulf Coast. Jonathan and Sara Dowd live in Dallas. They’re here on the island celebrating their anniversary.

“It’s crazy... It just drains your energy, every part of you, so going to the beach is just great with the heat,” said Jonathan.

Water temperature can become an issue with this level of heat as well.

Sara: It’s pretty warm. Kinda like when your bath starts cooling off, it’s kind of like that. But it’s still nice. Better than being out here (laughs).”

“This isn’t hot to us because we are used to the heat and it’s much warmer there,” said Karen Hess, from South Padre Island, Texas.

Vacationing from South Padre Island, the southern tip of Texas, Karen and Gary Hess will tell you it can always be worse. Back home they’ve been dealing with triple digits for more than 70 days in a row.

“It’s a beautiful day at the beach. You have the wind, the water. It’s a nice sunshiny day, what more could you ask for,” said Karen.

You could ask the Gulf to stay quiet and that “heat dome” to continue to keep the storms away.

“Well actually it’s very fortunate. I think that the heat dome is here to keep the depressions that are coming in away. We deal with that in south Texas, the threat of hurricanes. This could destroy our vacation. We’d have to leave if that depression came this way. Now that it’s moved farther south, I think it’s great. I’ll take some heat over that,” said Gary.

Still, those who live on the island not so optimistic, but always prepared.

“Well ultimately the heat, the hot water is what drives the storms. I don’t think it’s a good thing, ultimately right now in the short term it might be keeping the storms away from us. But long term, and by that I mean within the next few months, I don’t think it’s a good thing,” said Brewer.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Mobile County native Carole Hartley reportedly dies in Maui wildfire
Grand Bay woman reportedly dies in Maui wildfire; sister speaks out

Latest News

Locals & visitors weigh in on the excessive heat
Locals & visitors weigh in on the excessive heat
Housing, not handcuffs’: local homeless advocate pushes back on new panhandling and loitering law
‘Housing, not handcuffs’: local homeless advocate pushes back on new panhandling and loitering law
Early morning homicide on Dunbar Street, Mobile police investigating
Early morning homicide on Dunbar Street, Mobile police investigating
Elizabeth Chiepalich, homeless advocate
‘Housing, not handcuffs’: local homeless advocate pushes back on new panhandling and loitering law