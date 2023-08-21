Locals & visitors weigh in on the excessive heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trying to escape the heat -- Richard Brewer can’t recall a hotter summer on Dauphin Island

“It’s absolutely brutal. This year has been awful. If there have been worst years since I’ve lived here, in 21 years, I don’t remember it,” said Brewer.

This summer’s excessive heat continues to set records not just here along the Gulf Coast. Jonathan and Sara Dowd live in Dallas. They’re here on the island celebrating their anniversary.

“It’s crazy... It just drains your energy, every part of you, so going to the beach is just great with the heat,” said Jonathan.

Water temperature can become an issue with this level of heat as well.

Sara: It’s pretty warm. Kinda like when your bath starts cooling off, it’s kind of like that. But it’s still nice. Better than being out here (laughs).”

“This isn’t hot to us because we are used to the heat and it’s much warmer there,” said Karen Hess, from South Padre Island, Texas.

Vacationing from South Padre Island, the southern tip of Texas, Karen and Gary Hess will tell you it can always be worse. Back home they’ve been dealing with triple digits for more than 70 days in a row.

“It’s a beautiful day at the beach. You have the wind, the water. It’s a nice sunshiny day, what more could you ask for,” said Karen.

You could ask the Gulf to stay quiet and that “heat dome” to continue to keep the storms away.

“Well actually it’s very fortunate. I think that the heat dome is here to keep the depressions that are coming in away. We deal with that in south Texas, the threat of hurricanes. This could destroy our vacation. We’d have to leave if that depression came this way. Now that it’s moved farther south, I think it’s great. I’ll take some heat over that,” said Gary.

Still, those who live on the island not so optimistic, but always prepared.

“Well ultimately the heat, the hot water is what drives the storms. I don’t think it’s a good thing, ultimately right now in the short term it might be keeping the storms away from us. But long term, and by that I mean within the next few months, I don’t think it’s a good thing,” said Brewer.

