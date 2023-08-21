Advertise With Us
Hire One

Los Angeles man sentenced to 25 years for drug trafficking

A 21-year-old facing three drug trafficking charges - for Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Heroin...
A 21-year-old facing three drug trafficking charges - for Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Heroin - pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.(Office of the State Attorney)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 21-year-old from Los Angeles was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple drug trafficking charges after pleading no contest.

State Attorney Larry Basford said Oscar Levia-Casas will have to serve the minimum-mandatory 15 years of that sentence under Florida’s drug trafficking laws.

Prosecutors say Levia-Casas was headed for trial before entering an open plea of no contest to the trafficking charges before Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register.

An open plea means the defendant no longer contests the charges and is leaving the sentencing decision up to the judge.

Prosecutor Nichole Pieper stated she was prepared to present evidence and witnesses proving the defendant was in possession of 12 pounds of meth, and 120 grams each of fentanyl and heroin when the vehicle he was in was pulled over by authorities on Aug. 5, 2021, for a traffic violation.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Steven Cook, he discovered that the defendant was resupplying local dealers.

Officials said following a traffic stop by Panama City Beach police, a Sheriff’s Office drug K-9 alerted the vehicle, indicating it held drugs.

Court records showed the search turned up 1 pound of meth, fentanyl, and heroin in a backpack the defendant had carried to the vehicle. Another 11 pounds of meth were found wrapped individually in a box in the cargo area.

Basford thanked the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for again working to make arrests and seize drugs before they have a chance to leave the dealers’ hands and reach the streets, and Panama City Beach Police for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker

Latest News

Mobile police investigating gas station robbery
Mobile City Council meeting today discussing changes to capital improvement
Mobile City Council meeting today discussing changes to capital improvement
Police line graphic
Robertsdale High School placed on lockdown
A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
U.S. Space Command
AG Marshall requests investigation into President Biden’s SPACECOM decision