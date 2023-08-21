Advertise With Us
Mobile police announce two more arrests in shooting of 6-year-old

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Three teenagers now facing serious charges after a Tuesday morning shooting at the Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road seriously injured a six-year-old child. Investigators say the child was caught in the crossfire of an ongoing dispute.

“This actually was the result of an ongoing dispute between the individuals that live in the apartment with the juvenile who was shot and other individual or individuals who lived in the same apartment complex,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

Mobile Police arrested 19-year-old Zaire Hughes last Wednesday in connection with the shooting. Prine says 18-year-old Deante Jenkins was arrested last Friday in Grove Hill. Nineteen-year-old Jamayal Williams was also arrested last Friday in Gautier, Mississippi. Chief Prine says these arrests were thanks in part to help from the community.

“I believe the community is sick and tired of dealing with the same garbage over and over,” said Prine. “That’s why in less than a week you see we brought these individuals who otherwise we had no knowledge or clue as to their identity. We’ve been able to apprehend them.”

Chief Prine says this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone else who may be involved to come forward.

“Confess your crime because if we find out you’re involved we will not stop until you are behind bars,” added Prine.

He’s asking everyone in the community to keep praying that this innocent child will pull through.

“This child is in critical condition, and he needs prayer now more than he has ever needed,” said Prine.

Hughes and Jenkins are currently behind bars in metro jail while Williams is still awaiting extradition from Gautier. All three are being charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

