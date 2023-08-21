MPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday and later died.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Tanner Williams Road around 5:11 p.m. Saturday after receiving the report of a person being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that 58-year-old Trent Perkins had been involved in a collision with a vehicle near a construction site.

MPD said Perkins suffered severe injuries was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said they will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

