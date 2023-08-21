Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday and later died.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Tanner Williams Road around 5:11 p.m. Saturday after receiving the report of a person being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that 58-year-old Trent Perkins had been involved in a collision with a vehicle near a construction site.

MPD said Perkins suffered severe injuries was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said they will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: MCSO says suspect who fled deputies now in custody
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

5 injured in boating accident in Orange Beach
12-year-olds accused of trying to steal 4-wheelers
We are just one day away from the beginning of the fall semester at the University of South...
University of South Alabama begins fall semester with convocation
University of South Alabama celebrating 60th anniversary
University of South Alabama celebrating 60th anniversary