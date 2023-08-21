Advertise With Us
OCSO arrests employee on a warrant out of New Mexico

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An I.T. manager for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after reportedly being wanted out of New Mexico.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the FBI, contacted the OCSO regarding warrants for 46-year-old Eli Lisko out of Fort Walton Beach on recently filed criminal charges.

Officials said the warrant accuses Lisko of sexual child abuse. The victim told authorities it took place between January 1995 and October 1997 in San Juan County.

“Mr. Lisko was an I.T. Manager employed with the OCSO since September 2022. It goes without saying we took prompt action to assist New Mexico investigators in every way possible. He was immediately terminated this morning. I want to thank our personnel for their dedication and professionalism in handling the situation. Our hearts go out to the victim and we pray justice will be served,” Sheriff Eric Aden said.

Lisko was transported to the Okaloosa County Jail and is being held pending extradition to New Mexico.

