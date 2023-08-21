Pet of the Week: Howell

Our featured Pet of the Week is Howell from the City of Mobile Animal Services!

Info From City of Mobile Animal Services:

Meet handsome Howell! This good boy is about a year and a half old and medium sized at 40 lbs. He’s been at the shelter for 8 months and is long overdue for his chance at a forever home. Howell loves everyone he meets and playing with other pups. He’ll make a great companion to go on adventures with. If you’d like to meet this charming pup, complete the application at animalservicesmobile.com

SPECIAL PROGRAM:

We’ve just launched our 30 Days 30 Dogs Foster Incentive Program thanks to our rescue partner Friends of the Mobile Animal Shelter (FOMAS). Any approved foster who successfully fosters a large dog will receive $200 at the end of the 30 days. It’ll help make a tremendous difference in the lives of our shelter dogs by giving them a break from shelter life and providing them a loving and enriching home environment.

At the end of 30 days, fosters can choose to return their foster pet to the shelter, continue providing foster care or adopt their foster pet (with adoption fees waived).The City of Mobile Animal Services will provide training, supplies and veterinary care while our shelter pets are in foster. For more information or to sign up, anyone interested can email us at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org or complete the foster application at animalservicesmobile.com.

