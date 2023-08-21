Semmes police: Man fired gun, barricaded himself in home and threatened officers

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man is under arrest this morning charged with making terroristic threats and other crimes following a run-in with law enforcement officers.

Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind told FOX10 News that his department received a call from the man’s residence reporting he was intoxicated and shooting a gun into the air.

When officers arrived, the man -- Jordan Broglen -- barricaded himself in his residence, Freind said. Officers were not able to talk him out, the police chief said, but they were able to get the family out safely as Broglen remained barricaded.

After a time, Freind said, the officers backed off but remained in the area. Subsequently, Broglen came back outside shooting a gun and breaking windows in houses, the chief said.

Officers responded and confronted Broglen. A pit bull dog charged one of the officers and was shot and killed, Freind said.

Broglen was then taken into custody after a brief encounter with officers. Freind said that once the officers were on the way with Boglen to Mobile County Metro Jail, the suspect made threats to come back and kill the officers involved.

Broglen, 39, is charged with criminal mischief, making terroristic threats, domestic violence and certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm. He was booked into Metro Jail just before 4 a.m. today.

