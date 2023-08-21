Advertise With Us
Hire One

Senior Bowl NFL Flag Kickoff Camp and NFL Flag League

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl is super excited for their upcoming NFL Flag Kickoff Camp and NFL Flag League. They provided the details below. Click on the link to see Executive Director Jim Nagy on Studio10.

NFL FLAG KICKOFF CAMP

  • WHEN: August, 28, 2023
  • WHERE: University of South Alabama Intramural Fields
  • TIME: 4:30pm - 6:30pm

NFL FLAG LEAGUE

  • LEAGUE COST: $100 (includes NFL jersey, flags, free skills Kickoff Camp)
  • WHEN: September 11, 2023 - October 16, 2023 (Mondays for 6 weeks, October 23 will be a makeup day if we have to cancel a week due to weather)
  • WHERE: University of South Alabama Intramural Fields
  • TIME: 4:30pm - 6:30pm
  • REGISTRATION:
  • The Reese’s Senior Bowl will host an NFL FLAG Kickoff Camp on August 28, 2023, at the University of South Alabama Intramural Fields from 4:30pm-6:30pm. Attendance is STRONGLY encouraged for everyone who is registered for our NFL FLAG League. This camp teaches the kids fundamentals/rules to play NFL FLAG and serves as an evaluation period to help us form balanced teams.

seniorbowl.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: MCSO says suspect who fled deputies now in custody
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

Uneaten school lunches
Tackling the uneaten lunch dilemma
Getting the most out of summer's end
Endless Summer Fun
Pet of the Week: Howell
Pet of the Week: Howell
Senior Bowl Flag Football
Senior Bowl Flag Football