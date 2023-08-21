Senior Bowl NFL Flag Kickoff Camp and NFL Flag League

WHEN: September 11, 2023 - October 16, 2023 (Mondays for 6 weeks, October 23 will be a makeup day if we have to cancel a week due to weather)

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will host an NFL FLAG Kickoff Camp on August 28, 2023, at the University of South Alabama Intramural Fields from 4:30pm-6:30pm. Attendance is STRONGLY encouraged for everyone who is registered for our NFL FLAG League. This camp teaches the kids fundamentals/rules to play NFL FLAG and serves as an evaluation period to help us form balanced teams.