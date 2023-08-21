Senior Bowl NFL Flag Kickoff Camp and NFL Flag League
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl is super excited for their upcoming NFL Flag Kickoff Camp and NFL Flag League. They provided the details below. Click on the link to see Executive Director Jim Nagy on Studio10.
NFL FLAG KICKOFF CAMP
- WHEN: August, 28, 2023
- WHERE: University of South Alabama Intramural Fields
- TIME: 4:30pm - 6:30pm
NFL FLAG LEAGUE
- LEAGUE COST: $100 (includes NFL jersey, flags, free skills Kickoff Camp)
- WHEN: September 11, 2023 - October 16, 2023 (Mondays for 6 weeks, October 23 will be a makeup day if we have to cancel a week due to weather)
- WHERE: University of South Alabama Intramural Fields
- TIME: 4:30pm - 6:30pm
- REGISTRATION:
- The Reese’s Senior Bowl will host an NFL FLAG Kickoff Camp on August 28, 2023, at the University of South Alabama Intramural Fields from 4:30pm-6:30pm. Attendance is STRONGLY encouraged for everyone who is registered for our NFL FLAG League. This camp teaches the kids fundamentals/rules to play NFL FLAG and serves as an evaluation period to help us form balanced teams.
