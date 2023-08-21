Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in an early morning homicide that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man.

Police arrested Jordan Hundley, 30, and charged him with murder.

The victim is identified as Tchywoskie Rhodes. Police say the shooting happened near Phat Tuesday Sports Bar around 4 a.m. Sunday, August 20.

According to investigators Rhodes was driven to Infirmary Hospital in a personal vehicle -- but died before he reached the hospital.

As MPD investigators were escorting Hundley to the patrol car -- he maintained his innocence and offered his condolences to the victim’s family -- and said they were friends. When asked if he didn’t do it -- who did? -- Hundley responded -- I don’t know -- but they have it wrong.

Hundley has been arrested and booked into Metro Jail more than a dozen times since 2017.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.