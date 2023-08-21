Advertise With Us
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide

Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in an early morning homicide that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man.

Police arrested Jordan Hundley, 30, and charged him with murder.

The victim is identified as Tchywoskie Rhodes. Police say the shooting happened near Phat Tuesday Sports Bar around 4 a.m. Sunday, August 20.

According to investigators Rhodes was driven to Infirmary Hospital in a personal vehicle -- but died before he reached the hospital.

As MPD investigators were escorting Hundley to the patrol car -- he maintained his innocence and offered his condolences to the victim’s family -- and said they were friends. When asked if he didn’t do it -- who did? -- Hundley responded -- I don’t know -- but they have it wrong.

Hundley has been arrested and booked into Metro Jail more than a dozen times since 2017.

