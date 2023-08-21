Advertise With Us
Hire One

Tackling the uneaten lunch dilemma

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s back-to-school season and when it comes to parenting, ensuring your child’s nutrition is a top priority. So, what do you do when the lunchboxes are coming home untouched?

Dr. Nicole Avena, a research neuroscientist and childhood nutrition expert, shares tips to help conquer this challenge and turn lunchtime woes into nutritional wins.

Dr. Avena talks about uneaten school lunches among children and the impact it can have on their overall nutrition and wellbeing.

She also discusses key nutrients that are important for growing children and how parents can make sure their kids are getting an adequate supply of these nutrients.

Dr. Avena says SmartyPants Vitamins is a great addition to a family’s back-to-school routine and shares how nutritional supplements can play a role in supporting children’s nutrition.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: MCSO says suspect who fled deputies now in custody
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

Getting the most out of summer's end
Endless Summer Fun
Senior Bowl Flag Football
Senior Bowl NFL Flag Kickoff Camp and NFL Flag League
Pet of the Week: Howell
Pet of the Week: Howell
Dauphin Street Beer Festival
Dauphin Street Beer Festival