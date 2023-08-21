Advertise With Us
Tracking the heat, tracking the tropics

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re not only tracking the heat here on the Gulf Coast, but now we’re also tracking the tropics! We’re monitoring five areas in the Atlantic and the Gulf. First - TS Gert. This system should fizzle out in the central Atlantic heading into tomorrow. Next is Remnant Low Emily, which we received the last update for at 10 AM. Tropical Storm Franklin could become a Category 1 Hurricane this week but will take a curve to the NE, heading towards the Dominican and Haiti, before traveling back out into the Central Atlantic. Another wave could form off the coast of Africa. Chances are high for a TD to form this week. Then tracking the Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the Gulf. It is expected to track west towards Mexico/Texas but could become TS Harold before landfall. The heat dome we are experiencing will contribute to keeping it away from us.

The heat and humidity continues into the week ahead. Triple-digit daytime highs are possible beginning midweek and heading into the weekend, but high humidity will have us feeling even hotter! Be cautious and limit your time outside! Rain chances will be minimal.

Rip current risks are high for the next few days, so be careful if spending time at the beach.

Have a great week!

