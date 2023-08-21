Tropical Depression 9 causes high surf on Baldwin County beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - What started the day as a tropical wave in the southern gulf Monday, August 21, 2023 became Tropical Depression 9 before the day ended. Baldwin County beaches began feeling impacts from the system on Sunday and by Monday, red flags were flying. Some went swimming despite the rough conditions.

Beach safety officials in Gulf Shores raised red flags after strong winds built surf to three-to-four-feet overnight (Hal Scheurich)

“We didn’t really swim. I’m going to say we waded,” said Doug Holman of Dallas.

Holman traveled all the way from Texas to see family and couldn’t resist a dip.

“We stayed pretty shallow but if you got out there where it’s more than waist-deep, it’s trying to pull you out,” Holman said. “I’m going to say that it’s pretty dangerous. We couldn’t take out granddaughters past our waist so that we could still hold them and keep control of them.”

The wind has been blowing hard out of the east, causing strong lateral currents and high surf. It built up to three or four feet overnight according to beach safety officials.

“It may not be the big, seven to eight feet surf that a storm will bring for us but you’re going to see two-to-four-foot conditions with the rip current risks, especially with the winds coming out of the southeast like this. It’s going to have that strong west current as well,” explained Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief, Joethan Phillips.

The conditions were perfect for experienced kite surfers, strong winds the fuel needed to fill their sails. For those visiting from out of town, it was definitely a day to stay close to shore.

With the end of the summer tourist season, the number of lifeguards on the beach has also been scaled back. Those not assigned to towers patrolled the beach on UTVs, keeping a close eye on swimmers.

Those who tested the water today reported challenging conditions. Bob Buss is from Denver and didn’t want to make the trip without getting in the Gulf of Mexico.

“We’re staying up on Mobile Bay, so I had to come down to the beach and get in the gulf. When I got down with obviously, the red flag out it was a little rough, so I’m just being cautious going in,” Buss said.

Beach safety officials said they expect conditions to begin to improve again by Tuesday.

