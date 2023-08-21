Advertise With Us
University of South Alabama begins fall semester with convocation

We are just one day away from the beginning of the fall semester at the University of South Alabama
By Stephen Moody
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are just one day away from the beginning of the fall semester at the University of South Alabama.  And JagNation held a convocation ceremony Monday to celebrate.

The university is celebrating its 60-year anniversary. And it got started Monday morning as freshmen lined up for photos in front of the bell tower.

“It just shows how much love it is here. It’s not just a college campus. It’s fun. Everyone wants to be here. You can tell everyone wants to be here. So, it’s good. Everyone feels like they made the right choice I would say,” Gio Lopez said.

Thousands of students spent this past weekend moving in and getting acclimated to the campus.

And now they’re ready for the year to begin.

I’m excited. This is a great campus, but I’m really excited for the football season. Just ready to get on the field. Everyone is. You can tell. We’re all just ready to get on the field honestly,” Lopez said.

After the ceremony, students were treated to lunch and snacks.

