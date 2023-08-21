PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend in January was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm in the January 20th murder of her boyfriend Vivian George Smith in his Panama City Beach home.

The State Attorney’s office said Harris shot Smith once in the head while they were sitting on his couch. According to the Bay County Sherriff’s Office, she initially told deputies the victim shot himself.

Officials said Harris later admitted that she and the victim had been arguing, and she shot him after he fell asleep.

At sentencing on Friday, Prosecutor Peter Overstreet read a prepared statement from the victim’s son, who wrote that because of the defendant’s actions, he lost a part of himself when his father died.

“Because of you, I cry myself to sleep every night and I have become a very sad and depressed child,” he said in his statement. “I hurt so bad and nothing can ever make that pain go away.”

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register sentenced Harris to 40 years in prison. The first 25 years of her sentence are minimum-mandatory under Florida’s 10-20-Life law involving the use of a firearm in a crime.

