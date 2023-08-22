3 woman plead guilty to gambling charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three women pleaded guilty Tuesday to gambling charges stemming from a raid in May at the Rear Pocket on Emogene Street in Mobile.

The judge sentenced 82-year-old Grace Marie Willis, 42-year-old Lisa Ann Carpenter and 45-year-old Felicia Suzanne Pierce to the brief time they spend locked up after their arrest. She also waived fines and court costs for the women.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said that the case agent no longer works for the sheriff’s office. That was a factor in settling the case.

