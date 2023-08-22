AG Marshall requests investigation into President Biden’s SPACECOM decision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall submitted a letter on Tuesday morning to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Inspector General regarding President Joe Biden’s reversal of the U.S. Space Command from Huntsville to Colorado.

The request for an investigation comes following a former advocate, head of the Space Command, General James Dickinson who changed his recommendation from the Redstone Arsenal site to HQ in Colorado, following President Biden’s recommendation.

AG Marshall says he believes that the location change from Huntsville to stay in Colorado, comes after General Dickinson in April 2023 purchased a $1.5 million, 20-acre ranch near the Colorado location, which he says was never disclosed to stakeholders in the process.

“Since taking office, this president has targeted red states for daring to resist his radical progressive agenda. But when it comes to national security, politics must take a backseat,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “I implore the Inspector General to investigate the oddly timed investment by General Dickinson which coincided with his recommendation against the Air Force’s preferred site in Huntsville. And I will continue to use the unique power of my office to hold President Biden accountable and demand transparency into this politically motivated charade.”

The Redstone Arsenal site was identified as the potential Space Command HQ in January 2021. The recommendation was then affirmed by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Inspector General’s Office and the Government Accountability Office finding that the Air Force had conducted a thorough analysis and Huntsville was considered the superior location.

However, President Biden reversed the decision to keep the headquarters in Colorado on July 31, 2023.

While in April 2023, Marshall says General Dickinson registered a deed to a $1.5 million, 20-acre ranch near the Colorado headquarters location. According to Marshall, the General did not disclose personal interest to Alabama officials, and it is unknown whether he disclosed his personal interest in Colorado to President Biden or other superiors.

