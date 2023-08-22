Advertise With Us
Alabama adopts new regulations for birth centers

Alabama has adopted new regulations for birth centers.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state of Alabama has adopted new regulations for birth centers. These are facilities that help expectant mothers but are not considered hospitals.

Some midwives are calling the new rules a slap in the face, saying some worry that would limit care for mothers in rural area.

The new regulations say all birthing centers must be located within 30 minutes of a hospital.

Nonhospital-affiliated birth centers also must apply for licenses. Opponents say this process is impossible.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit trying to stop the change.

