Alabama Ethics Commission finds Mobile cop committed ‘minor violation’

DA’s Office says it has referred matter to attorney general; Mobile Police Department has internal probe
Mobile Police logo
Mobile Police logo(FOX10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Ethics Commission has voted to refer a complaint against a Mobile police officer to the District Attorney’s Office.

The commission, in a 4-0 vote this month, found cause that Kevin Naman committed a “minor violation” of the Alabama Ethics Act and recommended it be resolved “administratively.” The commission referred it to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for review. A spokeswoman for the DA’s Office says prosecutors sent the matter to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

The man who filed the complaint told FOX10 News that it centered on allegations that Naman was running a side business, Pegasus Services, during hours he was on duty. Pegasus offers electronic monitoring of defendants under court supervision.

Officer Naman couldn’t be reached for comment. A Mobile police spokeswoman said the department is conducting an internal investigation to ensure compliance with its policies.

