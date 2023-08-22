Advertise With Us
Hire One

City of Mobile working on budget for 2024 fiscal year

The city says revenues performed better than expected in 2023. Total revenue is ahead of plan by 27 million dollars.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s city council is getting ready to discuss the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The proposed budget was delivered to the members of the council last week.

The city says revenues performed better than expected in 2023. Total revenue is ahead of plan by 27 million dollars.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he expects the addition of 19-thousand new residents to bring in more money that he says will benefit all of Mobile.

Changes to the city’s capital improvement program will help to distribute even more funding to address the needs of all seven districts.

“The capital improvement plan has been approved to go to 2028, and it’s also an increase of $1 million in each one of the districts. There’s also another line item for $4 million for citywide infrastructure projects,” Chief of Staff James Barber said.

The city budget will include a proposed five percent raise for all city employees.

“The other highlights would be that the city employees would get a 5 percent cost of living adjustment in this budget. Which is definitely needed given the cost of living increases of inflation. So, we’re waiting to see what comments. We haven’t received any comments from the city council. We’re waiting to see what comments they have,” Barber said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker

Latest News

Police line graphic
UPDATE: Robertsdale High School lockdown lifted
Tijuan Isaac
Man in Florida prison for murder gets life sentence for attempted murder of guard
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Mobile police investigating gas station robbery