City of Mobile working on budget for 2024 fiscal year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s city council is getting ready to discuss the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The proposed budget was delivered to the members of the council last week.

The city says revenues performed better than expected in 2023. Total revenue is ahead of plan by 27 million dollars.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he expects the addition of 19-thousand new residents to bring in more money that he says will benefit all of Mobile.

Changes to the city’s capital improvement program will help to distribute even more funding to address the needs of all seven districts.

“The capital improvement plan has been approved to go to 2028, and it’s also an increase of $1 million in each one of the districts. There’s also another line item for $4 million for citywide infrastructure projects,” Chief of Staff James Barber said.

The city budget will include a proposed five percent raise for all city employees.

“The other highlights would be that the city employees would get a 5 percent cost of living adjustment in this budget. Which is definitely needed given the cost of living increases of inflation. So, we’re waiting to see what comments. We haven’t received any comments from the city council. We’re waiting to see what comments they have,” Barber said.

