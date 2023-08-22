Advertise With Us
Hire One

Co-founders of the Society of Clotilda discuss upcoming art installation unveiling

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jessica Norwood and Chandra Brown, co-founders of the Society of Clotilda, sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to discuss the art installation unveiling for the “In the Company of My Sisters” interactive memorial project and monument.

The unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Africatown Heritage House, 2465 Wimbush St.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker

Latest News

Co-founders of the Society of Clotilda discuss upcoming art installation unveiling
Co-founders of the Society of Clotilda discuss upcoming art installation unveiling
Marcus Millsap
MPD arrests man for allegedly breaking into mobile home
The city says revenues performed better than expected in 2023. Total revenue is ahead of plan...
City of Mobile working on budget for 2024 fiscal year
Police line graphic
UPDATE: Robertsdale High School lockdown lifted