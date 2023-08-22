Co-founders of the Society of Clotilda discuss upcoming art installation unveiling

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jessica Norwood and Chandra Brown, co-founders of the Society of Clotilda, sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to discuss the art installation unveiling for the “In the Company of My Sisters” interactive memorial project and monument.

The unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Africatown Heritage House, 2465 Wimbush St.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.