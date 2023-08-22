Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Film Office will host a Creative Industry Expo later this month that will give residents an opportunity to learn about careers in film, video game and virtual production.

Hosted by the Mobile Film Office, this first-ever Creative Industry Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall on Saturday, Aug. 26. Participants will get to see firsthand demonstrations from great local companies like 3rd Realm Creations, Craftshow Digital and more. The expo is open to all interested Mobilians, but it is a perfect chance for local students and parents to learn more about local creative industries, college programs and the Mobile Film Office.

You can find more information about this free event and register to participate by clicking here.

