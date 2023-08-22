Dauphin Street Beerfest: O’Daly’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beer lovers - get ready! The Annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival is back for its 25th year!

Today we were joined on Studio10 by Matt Lemond, owner of O’Daly’s and Cedar Street Social Club. O’Daly’s will be featuring: Stiegl Radler Raspberry Himbeere, Common Bond Brewers Citra Sesh Session IPA, and Jack’s Abby Brewing Post Shift Pilsner.

Event Details:

Saturday, August 26th

6 PM - 9 PM

Downtown Mobile

Tickets: $35

To purchase tickets you can follow this link. You will choose a venue to pick up your mug and tickets, but after that, you can freely go from bar to bar.

