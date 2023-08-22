Dauphin Street Beerfest: Pat’s Downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beer lovers - get ready! The Annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival is back for its 25th year!

Today we were joined on Studio10 by Mike Piercy, owner of Pat’s Downtown. Pat’s will be featuring: Woodchuck Hard Cider Splash of Blueberry Hi-Wire Brewing, Seasonal Surprise Harpoon Brewery, and the UFO Florida Citrus, Hefeweizen. They will also have four different frozen cocktails available for purchase.

Event Details:

Saturday, August 26th

6 PM - 9 PM

Downtown Mobile

Tickets: $35

To purchase tickets you can follow this link. You will choose a venue to pick up your mug and tickets, but after that, you can freely go from bar to bar.

