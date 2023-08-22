Advertise With Us
Hire One

Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rising power bills from the intense heat are causing people to come up with creative ways to try to lower them. One approach is placing tents or umbrellas over their unit.

Kerry Adkins, owner of OnTime Service, laughed as he debunked the misconception, stating, “Uh... no! It doesn’t.” Adkins cautions against viral social media trends portraying AC units enveloped in tents or umbrellas.

In fact, Adkins elaborated, “It can actually make your air conditioner work harder.” He elucidates that most AC units are designed to draw air from the sides, cool indoor spaces, and expel hot air from the top.

“If you put a tent above it and the tent is low, all of that hot air it’s discharging out the top gets looped right back down to the unit and it can’t dissipate that heat,” Adkins explained, underscoring that this recycling of hot air places unnecessary strain on the unit.

Interestingly, Adkins does endorse the notion of shaded units. “On average, a unit that’s in the shade is going to be about 3% more efficient,” he asserted. Sun exposure may expedite the breakdown of AC parts, making the idea of shading a plausible strategy.

If proactive measures are a necessity, Adkins suggests opting for a more effective approach. “Installing an awning on your house is a better way to create shade,” he advises. Beyond this, adhering to regular maintenance routines emerges as the most optimal route to enhance AC unit efficiency.

Adkins explained, “If there’s weeds growing around it, keep that cut back. If that outside unit hasn’t been cleaned in a long time, get it cleaned.” Neglecting cleaning procedures can lead to airflow impediments. Additionally, the simple act of maintaining and replacing air filters as scheduled can play a pivotal role.

For a cooler home, Adkins recommended drawing blinds and curtains on the sunny side of your house and utilizing ceiling fans if available. All these steps contribute to improving your AC unit’s efficiency and ensuring your abode remains a comfortable oasis even amidst the scorching heat.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide

Latest News

Two 12 year-olds arrested for trying to steal 4-wheelers
Two 12 year-olds arrested for trying to steal 4-wheelers
South Alabama football sets high bar for fall
South Alabama football sets high bar for fall
MPD: 1 critically injured in wreck on Mobile Street
MPD: 1 critically injured in wreck on Mobile Street
South Alabama football sets high bar for fall
South Alabama football sets high bar for fall