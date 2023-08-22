Doing Good: Dumas Wesley Community Center Celebrates 120 years of service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For 120 years, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has been firmly rooted in the Crichton community, serving the working poor and the homeless in Mobile County. Today, the Center operates over a dozen programs and services and recently expanded its footprint into the Baldwin County community, with the launch of the Baldwin Family Village transitional housing program for homeless women and children.

To commemorate the anniversary of Dumas Wesley’s founding, the Center is hosting an Anniversary Celebration on Friday, August 25th from 4:30pm. – 6:30 pm. The event, presented by Thames Batré Insurance, will include music, a silent auction, Dew Drop hotdogs and Cammie’s Old Dutch ice cream. Proceeds from the event will benefit Dumas Wesley.

“The 120th Anniversary Celebration gives us the opportunity to broaden Dumas Wesley’s exposure in our community,” said Bradley Forster, Dumas Wesley’s Board President. “A hand-up versus a hand-out philosophy has created lasting success among those who are served. We are hopeful for broad participation in the fundraiser that will help assure the continuation of our programs that enhance and change lives,” said Forster.

The Dumas Wesley Community Center was founded in 1903 by a group of United Methodist women in Mobile. The agency was originally tasked with providing childcare to the disadvantaged families working in the cotton mills of Crichton, Alabama. Today, Dumas Wesley offers a wide range of programs and human services, including:

- An After School Achievement Program

- Summer Recreation for area youth

- The Sybil Smith Family Village transitional housing for homeless women and children

- The Baldwin Family Village transitional housing for homeless women and children

- A day program for senior citizens - Meal delivery for homebound senior citizens

- A transportation program for local youth and senior citizens

- Nutrition education and meal reimbursements for area home daycare providers

- Emergency food assistance

- Utility and rent assistance

- A food pantry

- A clothing closet

- Legal aid through Gulf States Immigration Services

- Pickleball courts and a recreation center

For more information about the 120th Anniversary Celebration, visit www.dumaswesley.org.

